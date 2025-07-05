EDWARDSVILLE — Henderson Associates Architects, a staple in the Edwardsville architecture community since 1976, has merged with Collinsville-based REspace Design to strengthen its legacy and expand its capabilities. The merger combines Henderson’s longstanding reputation and local heritage with REspace’s expertise in green architecture and emerging technologies.

Founded by William Henderson, the Edwardsville firm is now led by his son, Jamie Henderson, who has been at the helm since 1999. The partnership with REspace, a virtual architecture firm co-founded by Eric Bratzler and Ryan C. Suess, aims to enhance efficiency, communication, and cost-effectiveness in architectural design.

“We’ve put a lot of focus on green architecture and rely heavily on emerging technologies, employing innovative methods to improve communication, find efficiencies and reduce costs,” said Bratzler. “Pairing our modern approach with the rich heritage, meaningful focus on design, and reputation of a firm like Henderson was just a perfect fit.”

The merger prompted Henderson Associates Architects to update its branding.

Jamie Henderson said the merger has already improved operations and client service. “We have a lot of big projects in the works that we’re really proud of and excited about, including the Byway Discovery Center in Alton, a large residence addition in Mt. Olive, the National Memorial of Military Ascent in Grafton, and the St. Mary’s Parish project in Edwardsville,” he said.

Henderson Associates Architects has been involved in numerous notable projects over the years, including the Henry Miller Museum in St. Louis, Plum Creek and The Wildey Renovation in Edwardsville, and continues to serve the region with a focus on sustainable, site-sensitive design solutions.

As Jamie Henderson stated, “design integrity endures,” and the merger with REspace Design is positioned to carry that principle forward for the next 50 years.

