CHAMPAIGN - Edwardsville has two wrestlers - Dylan Gvillo at 138 pounds and Drew Landau at 145 pounds - both advanced to the final day of the state wrestling tournament at State Farm Center at the University of Illinois. Both Gvillo and Landau have a chance to medal.

For Edwardsville in Class 3A, Dylan Gvillo lost in the 138-pound quarterfinal by fall to Kaden Fetteroff of Batavia at 5:07, but rebounded in the consolation bracket, winning by fall over Austin Martin of DeKalb at 5:47. Drew Landau, wrestling at 145 pounds, lost his quarterfinal match to Tommy Curran of DeKalb 11-2, rebounding in the consolation bracket to defeat Noah Quintana of West Aurora 9-2.

Jorden Johnson, who wrestled in the 152-pound division, defeated Moses Quintana of West Aurora in the first round of the consolation bracket 7-4, but was eliminated with a loss to Collin Carrigan of Aurora Marmion Academy 7-1.

