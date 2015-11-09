EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s girls swim team had their final home meet of the season on Saturday and split their teams up into an Orange and Black team. The Orange team won the meet with 376 points. Belleville Althoff, Granite City and Highland also participated in one final tune-up before the sectional meet this Saturday at Springfield.

Elizabeth McPherson, in her final high school home meet, won two individual events and Emily Webb also won two events.

McPherson, a senior, appears primed for the sectional meet, posting a win in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 58.64. She also won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:16.64. Webb won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:03.96. Webb also won the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:34.15. Junior Bailey Grinter, normally one of Edwardsville’s top swimmers, was on a college recruiting visit on Saturday and did not compete.

Edwardsville head swim coach Christian Rhoten said overall he thought his team did an “awesome job.”

“I was very happy with the way things went,” he said. “We had a lot of girls who were in their last meet of the season and they were pretty competitive. We can only enter two per race in the sectional meet. Most of the girls dropped time across the board. That was awesome to see as a coach with them getting their best times at the end of the season.”

The Black team 200 individual medley relay team of Elizabeth McPherson, Caroline Caton, Sierra Brannan and Sahar Rabiei won with a time of 1:01.58.

Caroline Caton was second in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:06.17. Maggie Heinrich was second in the 200 IM (2:33.72).

Highland’s Victoria Thomae turned in a stellar performance in the 50 free (first place, 25.08) and Rabiei was second in the 50 free (25.76); Jane Russo was a close third (25.84). Thomae also was first in the 100 breast (1:08.61). Thomae is well known in Edwardsville circles, as she is a top swimmer with the Edwardsville Breakers swim team.

Rhoten helps coach the Edwardsville Breakers and said Thomae will be “a force to be reckoned with at sectional in the 100 breast.”

“Victoria is a hard worker and very talented,” Rhoten said.

Edwardsville’s Taylor Seilheimer won the girls 1-meter diving with 215.60 points, Lydia Hemings was second (189.85) and third was Kaley Wallace (157.20).

Senior Kate May closed out her brilliant high school home career with a 57.54 time in the 100 butterfly. May was followed by Sierra Brannan with a time of 1:03.72, narrowly beating teammate Russo in a time of 1:03.94.

Caton won the 100 free in 56.94, followed by Rabiei (56.97). Rebecca Hackett (59.62); and Callista Poiter (1:05.74) followed Caton and Rabiei.

Hope Roderick was second in the 500 free (5:38.43). The Orange 200 free relay of Russo, Victoria Brady, Webb and May won in a time of 1:47.25. May was second in the 100 back (58.60). Hackett was third in the 100 breast (1:17.27).

Edwardsville won the girls 400 freestyle relay with Russo, Heinrich, Hackett and Poiter (4:18.28).

Edwardsville’s girls compete in the sectional swim meet Saturday at Springfield Eisenhower. Diving starts at 9 a.m. and swimming at 1 p.m.

