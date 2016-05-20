CHARLESTON – Edwardsville’s 4 x 800 relay team of Danielle Bohannon, Victoria Vegher, Lorie Cashdollar and Madeline Miller faced some stiff competition on Friday afternoon at the IHSA Class 3A state meet, but held their own.

The girls narrowly missed the finals, less than 3 seconds off the final place in Saturday’s second day of the meet, with a time of 9:26.11 for sixth in their heat. Main South had the last qualifying spot with a time of 9:23.74.

The four girls gathered around for a brief interview after the race, and all were excited about what they have just accomplished on the fabulous Eastern Illinois University track.

Senior Bohannon said running at state has always been a remarkable experience and Friday was no different than before.

“I am happy I can do it my senior year with a great group of girls and I think we gave it a really good shot today,” she said.

Junior Vegher ran the second leg and she said she felt good about the race.

“I am glad I got a chance to run with the girls,” she said.

Sophomore Cashdollar likely will see the EIU track again in her coming two years and she was thrilled to get a chance to compete at state.

“We haven’t really lost a race in this event all season and it was a chance to push ourselves,” she said.

Freshman Maddie Miller, the youngest relay member, ran anchor and regarded it as one of the bigger moments of her career to date.

“It was great,” she said. “It is totally a different experience than anything I have done in my running career. The competition was really awesome. I am glad I got to take part in it.”

