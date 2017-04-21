Edwardsville's girls distance crew again paces team in Alton Invitational Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s distance- and middle-distance crew continue to spark the girls track team to success and on Thursday in the Alton Invitational, those girls led the squad.



Edwardsville placed third in the Alton Invitational team standings, behind O’Fallon (183), East St. Louis (178). The Tigers were next with 100 points, followed by Cahokia (90) and Hazelwood Central (76).



Abby Korak once again was a key for the Tigers, capturing the 800 meters with a time of 2:18.70. Victoria Vegher was right behind Korak in a time of 2:22.30.



“Coach Davis does an awesome job with the middle distance and distance group,” the Tigers’ head coach Camilla Eberlin said. “Abby and Victoria both did very well in the 800 and our 3,200 and 1,600 relays placed in the top of their events. The distance girls work hard and compete with one another.”



Korak, only a freshman, is a special talent, Eberlin said.



“I worked with her at Lincoln for three years and even at a young age, she was very smart about racing and the splits with timing,” she said. “I think she has herself in a good position for the future. She has taken to Coach Davis’ coaching methods and our quest.” Savannah Maloney was third in the discus for the Tigers with a toss of 113-03, while Kyle Bell was sixth for Edwardsville in the 200 (27.65), Jaycie Hudson was second in the 1,600 (5:23.60) and Melisss Spencer was third (5:25.10); Abby Schrobilgen was second in the 3,200 (11:36.0) and Julianna Determan was fourth (12:29.91).



Kymel Bell was third in the 100 hurdles (15.74); Kendra Griggs was eighth in the 300 hurdles (49.72); Edwardsville was sixth in the 4 x 100 relay (50.44); fifth in the 4 x 200 relay (1:49.07); third in the 4 x 400 relay (4:15.0); second in the 4 x 800 relay (10:23.20); third in the girls 800 sprint medley relay (1:55.06).

