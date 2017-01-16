ST. LOUIS - Edwardsville's girls basketball team kept its record an unbeaten 19-0 overall on Sunday with a 68-48 win over Chicago Whitney Young in the MLK Shootout at Miller Career Academy in St. Louis.

Kate Martin led the Tigers with 17 points, while Rachel Pranger followed with 13 points, Makenzie Silvey had nine points.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tigers continued a balanced scoring attack with Jasmine Bishop with eight points, Criste'on Waters, Quierra Love and Myriah Noodel-Haywood all contributed six points. Jaylen Townsend rounded out the Tigers' scoring with three points. Adrienne Truitt had 11 points and Cameren Williams 10 points for Whitney Young.

Edwardsville opened with 18-10 and 39-22 leads at the end of the first two periods, then led 51-27 at the end of three. Whitney Young outscored the Tigers 21-17 in the final frame for the 68-48 score.

The Tigers return home to host St. Joseph's Academy's girls basketball team at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

More like this: