Edwardsville Coach Lori Blade confers with players on the sidelines of a recent game. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

BLOOMINGTON - Edwardsville’s girls came as close as a team can get from getting into the IHSA Class 4A State Tournament on Monday night at Bloomington, falling short in the IHSA Class 4A Super Sectional by a 53-51 score against Lisle Benet Academy.

Kathleen Doyle made a shot with 10 seconds left in the game to lift the Redwings to the victory. Lisle Benet Academy, now 30-3, will meet River Forest Trinity, 28-5, at 8:15 p.m. Friday in the IHSA Class 4A state semifinals. Doyle was the catalyst for Benet Academy with a total of 25 points.

Criste'on Waters led Edwardsville with 19 points and snared 10 rebounds. Kate Martin had 13 points, Rachel Pranger added 10 points. Makenzie Silvey rounded out Edwardsville’s scoring with nine points.

Edwardsville led 17-10 at the end of the first quarter and 27-26 at the half. At the end of the third quarter, the Tigers led 43-36, but the Redwings roared back in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Tigers 17-8 to take the victory.

Sophomore Pranger ended the game with 998 points for her career, only two points away from the 1,000-point mark, which she should get in Edwardsville’s girls first contest in the 2016-2017 year as a junior.

Edwardsville finishes the season with an outstanding 30-2 mark.

Criste'on Waters poured in 19 points to lead Edwardsville's girls Monday night in the IHSA Class 4A Super Sectional at Bloomington. (File photo by Dan Brannan)

