Edwardsville's Elizabeth Abendroth Graduates from University of Wisconsin-Stout Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MENOMONIE, Wis. - Edwardsville's Elizabeth Abendroth, B.S. Apparel Design & Development, recently graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wis. UW-Stout, Wisconsin's Polytechnic University, has 50 undergraduate majors and 21 graduate programs, including one doctoral degree. UW-Stout, established in 1891, prides itself on the success of its students in the workplace, with an employment rate at or above 98 percent for recent graduates. The university was awarded the Malcolm Balridge National Quality Award in 2001. Enrollment for the fall semester was 8,748. UW-Stout is Wisconsin's Polytechnic University, with a focus on applied learning, collaboration with business and industry, and career outcomes.