BELLEVILLE — Colin Thomas of Edwardsville claimed first place in the Belleville West 3A Boys Cross Country Regional on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, finishing the three-mile race in 14 minutes, 26.60 seconds. Thomas edged out Brayden Kloeppel of O’Fallon, who took second with a time of 14:27.0.

Edwardsville dominated the competition, capturing the team championship with 41 points. Quincy placed second with 80 points, followed by O’Fallon in third with 88 points. Belleville West finished sixth with 112 points, Collinsville seventh with 237 points, Granite City ninth with 255 points, Belleville East tenth with 284 points, and Alton eleventh with 291 points.

Other top finishers from Edwardsville included Cooper Wittek in fifth (14:57.60), Taylor Davis in seventh (15:01.50), and Will McGinness in 11th (15:21.00). Granite City’s Landon Harris finished 10th with a time of 15:17.60.

Belleville West’s Anthony Tillman and Nick Rossi placed 13th and 14th, clocking times of 15:24.50 and 15:26.50, respectively. Jake Burris of Edwardsville was 17th (15:29.10), while Jonathan Jack White of Belleville West finished 19th (15:36.20). O’Fallon’s Miles Clintron took 20th (15:36.50), and Collinsville’s Chase Cummins was 23rd (15:40.50). Edwardsville’s Jackson Elliott and Max Horton rounded out the top 30, finishing 24th (15:45.90) and 27th (15:55.80).

Alton runners Ben Helfrich and Isaiah Cooper finished 43rd and 49th, with times of 16:35.80 and 16:45.50, respectively.

