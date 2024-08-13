EDWARDSVILLE — Chappy's Fried Chicken & Burgers, a long-standing establishment in the Edwardsville community, has permanently closed its doors at 1031 Century Drive. The closure marks the end of the restaurant that became known for its burgers, fried chicken, fries, appetizers, and shakes offered at reasonable prices.

The restaurant, situated next to Wang Gang Asian Eats in the Edwardsville shopping center, issued a statement on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, mirroring that of its neighboring business, which also has closed.

Article continues after sponsor message

The statement for Chappy's by ownership was as follows: "Greetings Guest: Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, Chappy's is now closed," the statement read. "Thank you for the years of support and patronage that has allowed us to be a bigger part of the community."

There was not any other information released about the future of either establishment - Chappy's or Wang Gang - except they have both been permanently closed.

More like this: