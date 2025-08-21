LEBANON, Ill. – McKendree University has announced that Caty (Ponce) Happe, of the Class of 2016 (basketball and softball), will be one of five individuals and one team who will be inducted into the 2025 Bearcat Sports Hall of Fame.

Joining Happe are former student-athletes Matt Cole (Class of 2020, Football), Michael Strobbe (Class of 2007, Men's Basketball) and Justin Townsend (Class of 2000, Football), former men's and women's water polo coach Colleen Lischwe and the 1999 Football Team. All will be honored on Saturday, February 7, 2026, during an awards ceremony at The Hettenhausen Center for the Arts (The Hett).

The McKendree Sports Hall of Fame recognizes those who, through leadership and character, have made exceptional contributions to the honor and prestige of the university. Honorees can be inducted as former student-athletes, former coaches, or alumni coaches and sports professionals.

Happe has been a highly successful girls' basketball and softball coach at Edwardsville High School. She is presently the head girls' softball coach.

Details regarding the event and ticket availability will be announced this coming fall. For urgent inquiries, please contact alumni@mckendree.edu or call (618) 537-6824.



Caty (Ponce) Happe – Class of 2016 – Basketball, Softball

Four-year starter in basketball and three-year starter in softball

First in school history in three-pointers made (205), fifth in scoring (1,533), sixth in assists (350) and field goals made (529) and 10th in free-throws made (270).

13th member of 1,000 point club

Second-team all-GLVC in 2013 and 2015

Appeared in 117 softball games, hitting career-best .283 with 3 HR and 19 RBI in 2012

GLVC Council of Presidents' Academic Excellence Award

Five-time Academic all-GLVC

Softball coach at Edwardsville HS and Liberty Middle School

Originally from Edwardsville, Ill.

Resides in Edwardsville

