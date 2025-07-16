EDWARDSVILLE - Caroline Gates is organizing a fundraiser to provide newly diagnosed children with Type One Diabetes a Barbie doll equipped with a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) and an insulin pump. The initiative aims to help normalize the condition and offer comfort to young patients in hospitals.

In the United States, approximately 304,000 children and teenagers live with Type One Diabetes, a condition typically diagnosed at a young age. Gates, of Edwardsville, who was diagnosed at age 11, said the new Barbie reflects the reality of many children managing diabetes daily.

"Each Barbie costs $11. I want to get as many Barbies into as many hospitals as I can," Gates said.

She hopes the dolls will help newly diagnosed kids see that diabetes is nothing to be embarrassed by and provide a source of encouragement during a challenging time.

"I truly believe this will give kids a bit of light after being diagnosed with diabetes. Representation is so important, especially in the early days of being diagnosed," she said.

Mattel’s release of the Barbie sporting a CGM and insulin pump represents a significant step toward increasing representation and awareness of Type One Diabetes. Gates emphasized the importance of representation, especially in the early days after diagnosis.

Gates is seeking donations through a GoFundMe campaign to purchase and distribute the dolls to local hospitals.

Click here for the GoFundMe.

