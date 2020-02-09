EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE improves its record to 3-1 with 7-0 win over Butler.

"Butler threw the entire kitchen sink at us today in singles play and showed a ton of heart. I am really proud the fight that was shown at each position by our team. We were able to close out some tough third sets and picked up a very nice win."

The Cougars jumped ahead of the Butler Bulldogs by taking the doubles point.

No. 1 doubles, Jill Lambrechts and Lara Tupper raced ahead to a 6-1 victory. Shortly after No. 3 Doubles Maria Thibault and Vanessa Reinicke clinched the doubles victory with a 6-3 win. Callaghan Adams and Melissa Vizcardo were up 5-4 at No. 2 doubles.

Reinicke continued her unbeaten streak by winning 6-1, 6-0 at #3 singles. Lambrechts soon followed with a straight-set victory 6-3, 6-3 over Logan White at #1 singles.

With the Cougars up 3-0, the match tightened up. With three of the 4 matches going to a third set.

Tupper won in three sets over Padgett 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to clinch the team victory. Shortly after that Vizcardo fought off multiple match points to win 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Nicole Gomez picked up her first singles win of the Spring in a three-set thriller. After dropping the first set 5-7, Gomez rallied back to win 6-2,6-4 at No. 5 singles.

Adams closed out the match with her own straight-set victory of 6-4, 6-4 to improve to 3-1 on the Spring season.

"This was a great team win and we look to keep that momentum going into tomorrow's match."

The Cougars return to action when they travel to St. Clair Tennis Club in O'Fallon to take on McKendree. Start time is 4:00 pm on Sunday, February 9.