EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville High School graduate Callaghan Adams is picking up where she left off with the Tigers for Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and won a match in the SIUE Fall Invitational on Saturday with her doubles teammate Morgan Steffens.

The SIUE Fall Invitational, which was moved back to a Saturday-Sunday format due to weather concerns, opened with the Cougars competing strong in doubles.

The SIUE duo of Mia Frogner and Tiffany Hollenbeck won both of their doubles matches at No. 1 doubles. Callaghan Adams and Morgan Steffens were an even 1-1 in doubles at No. 2.

The Frogner-Hollenbeck team bested Srishti Slaria and Stella Cliffe of Eastern Illinois 6-2. They also collected a 6-2 victory over Natalia Barbery and Malini Wijesinghe of Bradley.

Adams and Steffes earned a 6-3 triumph in their first doubles match of the day, defeating Maria Moshteva and Kamile Stadalninkaite of Eastern Illinois.

The Cougars were upended in all four singles matches on day one.

Day two of the tournament continues Sunday with two rounds of singles and one round of doubles in the six singles flights and three doubles flights competing. Play started at 8 a.m. at the SIUE Tennis Courts.

SIUE's Mia Frogner

