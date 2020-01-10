Edwardsville's Cale Ambuehl, Robyn Herndon and Hannah Polinske Earn Drury University Dean's List Honors for Fall 2019 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Edwardsville High School graduates Cale Ambuehl, Robyn Herndon and Hannah Polinske each earned a spot on Drury University's Dean's List for a grade-point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4.0 scale), while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury, a top Midwestern university, according to US News & World Report. Article continues after sponsor message Founded in 1873, today Drury University blends academic and pragmatic studies taught within a collaborative and personalized setting. Drury's new academic program, Your Drury Fusion, uniquely prepares students for life and career through a blending of academic and professional learning. The program empowers students to develop intellectually, gain marketable competencies, and earn credentials in specialized areas while giving them practical real-world experience, and a team of mentors to guide them every step of the way. Learn more: www.drury.edu/fusion.

