EDWARDSVILLE - This weekend, professional motorcycle racer Bubba Pauli of Edwardsville is back home competing in the St. Louis Monster Energy Supercross event.

Bubba’s given first name is Theodore, but he goes by Bubba to everyone who knows him personally.

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, returns to St. Louis Saturday, Jan. 11, at The Dome at America’s Center. Monster Energy Supercross features the world's most elite athletes chasing their dreams onto U.S. soil inside America's most well-known stadiums.

Continuing to establish itself as the world’s premier developmental platform for amateur riders, Supercross Futures, an AMA Amateur National Championship, will take place in ten select markets in 2020, including St. Louis, MO., on Sunday, January 12.

Pauli started his racing career around age 10 in his backyard in the Edwardsville area.

“I grew up getting excited about racing," Pauli said. "My parents got me a bike for my backyard. I started getting better and better and they signed me up for a track in Alton. I loved it and kept getting better year after year. I now have a practice track at my house in Hamel."

Pauli attended Edwardsville High School, but he graduated from a homeschooling program because of the constant travel with professional racing. Pauli said he loves competing at home in front of the hometown fans. He has been highly competitive in the world series, finishing consistently in the top 20. A total of 15 different countries compete in the Super Cross competition with 450 CC motorcycles.

Pauli is healthy now but has had his share of injuries from a broken femur, ACL tear, collarbone and shoulder breaks, ankle injuries and even a collapsed lung. He said as he has aged, he has been more careful and encountered fewer injuries. He said his mom is always nervous when he races but overall his dad stays pretty relaxed. Both of Pauli's parents, family and friends have encouraged him relentlessly in his career path, he said.

Pauli said now he works hard to prepare his body for the sport. He pointed out that injuries can happen in any sport.

He competed in major motorcycle races in Hawaii and also Spain this past year. He is a team owner in the supercross competition.

Pauli said he doesn’t see any end coming soon for him in the sport because he still loves it. He does have a serious girlfriend, Julie, who follows him on the circuit. He has a home gym and works out at Planet Fitness in Edwardsville when he is home. He works on both cardio and weight lifting to keep his strength and fitness level for racing.

“The training is a way of life,” he said. “If I including stretching, I work out seven days a week. Inside a super-cross setting inside a stadium, speeds can reach 35-45 mph and outdoors, speeds can reach more than 60 mph.”

Motorcycle racing is something Pauli sincerely loves and as he said, it doesn’t like anything that will stop him any time soon from suiting up for the track.

The series provides even greater access to the sport’s largest stage giving up-and-coming talent a chance to compete in the same stadium and on the same dirt as the elite athletes of Monster Energy Supercross while honing their skills in advance of their professional careers. The ground-breaking Supercross Futures concept will foster approximately 6,100 athletes across 26 classes on their “Road To Supercross” – beginning with 4-year-olds in the 51 Limited class, through the elite 250SX Futures class, providing athletes the opportunity to earn their 250SX Class Supercross license, leading up to the 2020 Supercross Futures National Championship in October at the Monster Energy Cup. Athlete registration is now open at supercrossfutures.com.

WHEN:

Article continues after sponsor message

Saturday, January 11, 2020

Gates Open / Practice & Qualifying starts at 12:00 PM

FanFest hours: 12:00–6:00 PM

Opening Ceremonies at 6:30 PM

Racing starts at 7:00 PM

Sunday, January 12, 2020

Supercross Futures Amateur Event: venue opens 8:00 AM; racing starts at 12:00 PM

WHERE:

The Dome at America’s Center – 701 Convention Plaza, St. Louis, MO 63101

TICKETS:

Ticket prices start as low as $10.

FanFest passes are priced at just $15 each (available in advance or at the gate).

Supercross Futures Sunday Amateur general admission tickets are available for flat $25.

Tickets & FanFest Passes are available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the venue Box Office.

*ticket prices subject to change; additional venue/ticketing fees may apply

Fans are encouraged to sign up for the official Monster Energy Newsletter via the official website of Monster Energy Supercross, www.SupercrossLive.com, for up to date ticket information and promotional offers.

More like this: