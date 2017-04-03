GATES MILLS, Ohio – Edwardsville's hockey team reached the semifinals of the 2017 Toyota USA Hockey High School Championship, but lose a close match in the semis Sunday night.

The Tigers got a hat trick from Stanley Lucas, once on the power play, and a pair of goals from Tyler Schaeffer, with one coming on the power play, as they defeated Orange Lutheran, Calif., 6-4 in a quarterfinal game Sunday morning at Gilmour Academy Ice Complex.

They met Santa Margarita, Calif., the 2013 national champions, in a semifinal contest at Gilmour Academy, and fell 2-1 Sunday night, ending the season. Stanley Lucas had the lone goal in the semifinal contest for the Tigers in the third period, pushing the game into overtime. Santa Margarita scored a goal in overtime for the win.

Earlier in the tournament, the Tigers dropped a 7-5 decision to North Broward, Fla., Friday, but reached the quarterfinals with a 10-0 win over Marriotts Ridge, Md., Saturday.

Mitchell Oberlag had the other Edwardsville goal on a power play; the Tigers went 3-for-7 with the man advantage on the day and had 21 shots on goal. Matthew Griffin got the win between the pipes for the Tigers.