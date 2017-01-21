SALEM – Triad slowed things down to a snail’s pace on Friday night against Edwardsville in the Salem Invitational Tourney and the game still ended in a 39-23 win for the Tigers.

The victory in the semifinals of the tourney moves Edwardsville (15-1) to Saturday’s 8 p.m. final against Centralia (10-5). The Orphans defeated Effingham 49-47 to advance to the championship.

The Tigers’ Mark Smith led all scorers on the night with 20 points. Oliver Stephen contributed eight points and Jack Marinko had six points, with Caleb Strohmeier adding five points.

Edwardsville senior A.J. Epenesa missed the game because he will be playing Saturday night in the first Polynesian Bowl high-school football all-star game in Honolulu.

Noah Moss had nine points and Beau Barbour and Kyle Rood each had seven points for Triad.

The Tigers led 6-2 at the end of one, 12-4 at the half, 19-12 at the end of three and outscored the Knights 20-11 in the final quarter.

