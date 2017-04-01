EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's boys tennis team won their way into the semifinals of the Champions Flight of their Edwardsville Spring Invitational tournament Friday.

The 44-team tournament, with the teams divided into three flights, continued Saturday morning at the EHS Tennis Center and other venues throughout the Metro East area.

Scott Credit Union is the presenting sponsor of the Edwardsville Spring Invitational.

EHS head boys tennis coach Dave Lipe thanked Scott Credit Union for their constant support of the tennis program, the tourney and the community in general.

Other sponsors are McConnell and Associates, Edwardsville Futures and Mississippi River Games. Each participant will get a free entry into the Edwardsville Futures Tourney later in the summer, Lipe said.

Edwardsville defeated Chatham Glenwood 5-0 in their opening-round match before moving into the semifinals with a 9-0 win over Lafayette. Erik Weiler and Jason Pan took wins in singles competition against the Titans, while Alex Gray/Zach Trimpe, Seth Lipe/Logan Pursell and Logan Kuhns/Ben Bequette won their doubles matches to advance.

Edwardsville swept all nine matches against the Lancers to move to the semis, where they will meet Normal University High; the final is set for later Saturday.