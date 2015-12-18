EDWARDSVILLE 111, O’FALLON 72: Edwardsville won all but two events Thursday night as the Tigers opened their boys swimming and diving season with a 111-72 win over O’Fallon at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

Brian Baggette, Tyler Morris and Noah May each won two events for the Tigers; Baggette took the 200 and 500 freestyle, while Morris won the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke and May the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Luke Pranger won the diving competition while Porter LeVasseur won the 100 freestyle.

Pranger had not been a competitive diver before this meet, but right of the bat, he shows great potential, Coach Rhoten said.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I was impressed by what are guys are doing, several had lifetime bests today for no good reason,” he said. “It was very exciting. Across the board we had people winning their events and coming in second and third, which is what you have to have to win dual meets.”

Tyler Morris went under 22 seconds in the 50 free in a relay with a time of 21.8, which is sensational for this early in the season, Rhoten said.

The Tigers and Panthers will meet again at Chuck Fruit Dec. 29, with Springfield also taking part; the competition commences at noon.

Luke Pranger had a strong opening night diving for the Edwardsville Tigers on Thursday night, winning the competition. (Photos by Dan Brannan)

More like this:

Oct 8, 2024 - Tigers Move Into Final Part Of Season, Topple Champaign Central With Big Win

Oct 23, 2024 - Scout Jackson Posts Dual Wins: Edwardsville High School Girls Swim Team Dominates O'Fallon 125-57

5 days ago - Swimming Success: O'Fallon's Albertyn Delivers at State Level

Nov 12, 2024 - Alyssa Albertyn Is Highlight Of O'Fallon Sectional Swim Performances, Granite City Also Has Strong Outing

Nov 12, 2024 - Scout Jackson Captures Two Events: Edwardsville Girls Swim Team Shatters Three Pool Records at Swim Sectional

 