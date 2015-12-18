EDWARDSVILLE 111, O’FALLON 72: Edwardsville won all but two events Thursday night as the Tigers opened their boys swimming and diving season with a 111-72 win over O’Fallon at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

Brian Baggette, Tyler Morris and Noah May each won two events for the Tigers; Baggette took the 200 and 500 freestyle, while Morris won the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke and May the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly.

Luke Pranger won the diving competition while Porter LeVasseur won the 100 freestyle.

Pranger had not been a competitive diver before this meet, but right of the bat, he shows great potential, Coach Rhoten said.

“I was impressed by what are guys are doing, several had lifetime bests today for no good reason,” he said. “It was very exciting. Across the board we had people winning their events and coming in second and third, which is what you have to have to win dual meets.”

Tyler Morris went under 22 seconds in the 50 free in a relay with a time of 21.8, which is sensational for this early in the season, Rhoten said.

The Tigers and Panthers will meet again at Chuck Fruit Dec. 29, with Springfield also taking part; the competition commences at noon.

