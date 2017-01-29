BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING

EDWARDSVILLE 93, SPRINGFIELD 91: Edwardsville’s boys swim team captured its biggest win of the season on Saturday afternoon at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center, nipping the defending IHSA sectional champion Springfield High School 93-91.

The Tigers finished the regular season with an unblemished 8-0 record heading into the Feb. 18 IHSA Springfield Sectional.

EHS individual wins came from Noah May in the 200 individual medley (2:11.99), Tyler Morris in the 50 freestyle (22.68), Mathew Doyle in the 100 backstroke (1:02.76) and the 4x50 freestyle relay team of Brian Baggette, Porter LeVasseur, Benny Benson and Morris (1:33.22).

“Obviously it is pretty well known Springfield is the favorite going into the sectional,” Edwardsville head varsity swim coach Christian Rhoten said. “They won the sectional by quite a bit last year and we were second. They didn’t graduate too many and have some really good freshmen, so we knew this was going to be the hardest meet we had.

“We put up as good a lineup as we thought we could and let the guys run with it and they showed a lot of heart and determination and came out with a very close two-point win. Having it be on Senior Night makes it even better and having it be at our pool makes it good. It makes it very special that Springfield was the best team in our sectional last year.”

Rhoten said Tigers’ senior sprint sensation Tyler Morris set the tone for the entire meet with his narrow win the in the 50 freestyle.

The Edwardsville swim coach said the difference between the top four swimmers going in was so close and to have Morris prevail was one of biggest individual triumphs of the meet.

“Our 200 free relay also had a great swim and we had good swims in the backstroke, breaststroke and 400 free relay,” Rhoten said. “A time of 3:21 was good for our guys. Our depth is a key reason we win some of these close dual meets.”

Key second-place finishes came from the 4x50 medley relay team of Matthew Mendez, Zac Ballossini, May and McLain Oertle (1:52.29), the 4x100 freestyle relay team of Baggett, LeVasseur, Morris and Benson (3:21.65), Spencer Sholl in the 200 individual medley (2:16.53) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.66), Benson in the 100 butterfly (55.30) and Mendez in the 100 backstroke (1:04.87).

EHS will host the Southern Illinois Invitational at Chuck Fruit Feb. 9 before the Springfield Sectional.

