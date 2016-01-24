SALEM - Edwardsville’s boys met a strong Centralia team in the Salem Invitational championship on Saturday night and battled back and forth into overtime, with the Orphans finally prevailing 57-52.

Carbondale improves to 18-2 with the title victory; Edwardsville falls to 15-4.

A.J. Epenesa turned in a key performance for the Tigers with 24 points. He had several key points in the game to keep the Tigers’ hopes alive. Epenesa hit every free throw he shot in the contest, going 10 for 10 at the line. He also snared seven rebounds. Oliver Stephen had 13 points for the Tigers and Mark Smith contributed 11 points.

Sammy Green and Caleb Strohmeier added two points apiece. D’Aaron Owens had 23 points to lead the Orphans, followed by Tyriq Bilberry with 11 points.

Centralia led 21-15 at the end of one quarter, 27-19 at the half, and 36-32 at the end of three. Edwardsville led at one point in the fourth quarter by a point, but the Orphans knotted the game at 43-all at the end of regulation. In overtime, Centralia pulled ahead for the victory.

Edwardsville’s boys travel to Belleville West for a 7:30 p.m. Friday for a varsity contest. The junior varsity game starts at 7:30 p.m.

