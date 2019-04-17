EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville High baseball team scored 14 runs in the bottom of the first inning in going on to a 16-0 win over East St. Louis in a Southwestern Conference game played Tuesday afternoon at Tom Pile Field.

The scoring started early on, as a Blake Burris triple to right to score Hayden Moore, giving the Tigers a 1-0 lead. Josh Ohl was hit by a pitch, and a Max Ringering double scored two runs to give Edwardsville a 3-0 lead. Matt Stopka later singled home two more runs, and Weston Slemmer then brought home another run on a base hit, scoring Stopka and making it 6-0.

A walk to Will Range loaded the bases, and a walk to Aaron Young forced in a run to make it 7-0. Slemmer then scored on a passed ball, and after another walk that loaded the bases, singles by Evan Funkhouser and Trent Moore made it 11-0. Two outs later, Funkhouser scored on a wild pitch, and Slemmer doubled home two more runs to make the score 14-0.

In the second, a two-run single by Stopka made it 16-0. The Flyers got their only hit on a double by Dionte Mason, but Grayson Slagle shut down the East Side lineup to make the final 16-0, as the game was called after the top of the third inning, due to the 15-run rule.

Stopka had two hits and four RBIs on the day for Edwardsville, while Slemmer had two hits and three RBIs and Joe Toscano had two hits on the day. Range had five strikeouts on the day, while Slagle fanned two. Wade Martin had a single strikeout for East Side.

The Tigers are now 13-3 on the season, and will play the Flyers tomorrow afternoon at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, then host Francis Howell on Friday, with both game slated to start at 4:30 p.m. Edwardsville then meets up with Alton in a two-game set on Apr. 23 and 25, and in between, plays at Busch Stadium for the second time this season on Apr. 24 against Jersey, with all games set to start at 4:30 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

