EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville swim sensation Bailey Grinter has made it official on a verbal basis that she will be attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville next fall.

Grinter, a senior star for the Edwardsville High School team and member of the Edwardsville Breakers squad, has been recruited by universities all over the country.

April Grinter, her mother, confirmed this morning that Bailey has made the verbal commitment to the University of Tennessee. She will officially sign on the National Signing Day later in the fall.

Bailey Grinter said the coaching staff, other swimmers and the degree programs at University of Tennessee made her decision to attend the school easier.

“The coaching staff persuaded me and the team is also really fast right now,” she said.

Article continues after sponsor message

April Grinter said the University of Tennessee has an amazing swim program and has placed high in the Southeastern Conference and NCAA Meets in recent years. The training facility is also “top notch” at Tennessee, Grinter said.

Bailey Grinter was an Olympic Trials qualifier in both the 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter backstroke. She is shooting for tops in Illinois this season at the high school level in her events and is one of the most highly regarded swimmers in the country.

“I am glad she found a place she loves,” her mom said. “She likes all of the schools and making a decision was tough. There are so many amazing programs out there and it changes year to year. The University of Tennessee just stuck. She is really looking forward to it.”

April Grinter said Bailey’s visits to the different colleges across the country will likely impact her the rest of her life. April said she has made friends with many Olympic qualifiers and some of those friendships will last forever.

“She wanted to make this choice sooner rather than later because some doors close and there were a lot of coaches waiting,” April said.

More like this: