 Brian Baggette

Edwardsville's Brian Baggette, the Tigers' lone representative in the IHSA Boys Swimming Championship in Evanston and he didn’t qualify for Saturday's final in the 500-yard freestyle, but posted a good race, his coach Christian Rhoten said.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“Brian had a nice swim on Friday,” Coach Rhoten said. “It was his first time at state. He had a great season and great sectional meet. He is a junior, so we are looking forward to him being back next year.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Baggette turned in a time of 4:48.16 in Friday's qualifying swim, some six seconds off his winning 4:42.46 in last week's Edwardsville Sectional meet. Baggette finished 34th in a field of 39 swimmers. The top six times moved on into Saturday's final; Colton Paulson of Niles Notre Dame had the fastest time of the prelims at 4:36.54.

Rhoten said Baggette will have a great future in swimming for both the Edwardsville Breakers and next season with Edwardsville High School’s boys team.

“He is a hard worker and a team leader,” Rhoten said. “It was good he got the experience here and a lot from him next year. I am proud of him.”

More like this:

Nov 12, 2024 - Scout Jackson Captures Two Events: Edwardsville Girls Swim Team Shatters Three Pool Records at Swim Sectional

Sep 12, 2024 - Matt Bruce Balances Golf and Academics for Stellar Career; He Is A Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete Of Month

Nov 9, 2024 - Civic Memorial's Max Weber Secures 13th Place at State Finals

Sep 19, 2024 - Mason Crump Dominates Football and Baseball for Roxana Shells, He Is A Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete Of Month

Aug 15, 2024 - Kenyatte And Izear Inspire: Diversity Day Celebrates Success at Edwardsville Futures Tournament

 