EDWARDSVILLE - "The Greatest Race In The World," presented by the Edwardsville Wrestling Club and the Edwardsville huddle of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, continues to be a key event in the community. Held to mark the beginning of the school year, the race featured various categories for children, drawing nearly 200 participants this year.

"School started on Wednesday, it's a kickoff event for school starting, and the highlight of my tenure here as race director continues to be the kids' races," said race director Race Director Brian Mulhall. "We had five races this year, and I think they went off as best as we ever had. There were probably close to 200 kids, and it's so fun, enjoyable, and rewarding to see them coming down Main Street, and the smiles on their faces."

The children's races were divided into five age groups: three-and-under, four- and five-year-olds, six- and seven-year-olds, eight- and nine-year-olds, and 10-year-olds and up. The younger children raced down Main Street, while the older kids completed a lap of the circuit.

No official standings were kept, but the event was designed to ensure everyone felt like a winner. The enthusiastic crowds cheered on the young racers, much to the delight of the participants and their families, who gathered to support their children.

The event, which has become a cherished tradition in Edwardsville, underscores the community's commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment for its youngest members.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.