SAN ANTONIO – Edwardsville three-sport standout athlete A.J. Epenesa will be taking part in tomorrow's U.S. Army All-American Bowl all-star football game at The Alamodome in San Antonio.

The game will begin at noon and will be televised on NBC (KSDK-TV locally). Epenesa will be wearing No. 99 and play on the East team, one of two players from Illinois on the team. The East team will be coached by Mike Kirshner of Indianapolis Ben Davis high school.

“It’s a great opportunity for A.J.,” said Tiger coach Matt Martin. “He’s earned it.

“There’s going to be a lot of talent out there, but A.J. is special. It will be a good experience for him. It will be close to a fall camp experience in college getting ready for the game.”

Epenesa entered the season ranked 61st in the ESPN 300 list of top high-school football players, 55th by 247 Sports with a five-star rating, 35th in the Rivals 250 rankings and 21st by Scout.

Epenesa will also be taking part in the inaugural Polynesian Bowl Jan. 21 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. The Polynesian Bowl is a high-school all-star football game, with the participants of Polynesian heritage; Epenesa is of Samoan heritage. The Polynesian Bowl will be live-streamed at 10 p.m. Jan. 21 on ESPN3, ESPN's on-line free streaming service, which is available at the WatchESPN app for tablets and smartphones and via www.watchespn.com.

Epenesa has committed to Iowa for next season.

