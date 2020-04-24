EDWARDSVILLE - Former Edwardsville High School football standout A.J. Epenesa was selected number 54, being selected by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft of Friday evening.

Epenesa, who starred as a defensive end with the University of Iowa.

Epenesa, who graduated in 2016 from Edwardsville High School, earned many honors in his three-year career with the Hawkeyes, including being named first-team All-American by the online sports publication The athletic, and first-team All-Big Ten Conference by various media outlets in his junior season in 2019. Epenesa declared for the NFL Draft shortly after the Hawkeyes' win over Southern California in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl. 49-27.

NFL analysts had high praise for Epenesa, and feels that he'll have a good career in the league.

"It's a very interesting pick," said ESPN analyst Booger McFarland. "If you're looking at defensive end, he's more of a left defensive end, someone who can play off of the tight end, and then, when you go to the special package, you can take him down inside. I would play him at the right end, thinking he's not as smooth as you would like for a speed motion coming from the right side, but I do like his position versatility, he can come inside defensive tackle, also play also inside the end. A good, solid end, could play for 10 years, may never be a double digit sack guy, but he'll be a very, very productive defensive lineman."

Head ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper, Jr. also sang Epenesa's praises.

"Strong hands, puts on pressure, and inside pressure," Kiper said. "I think that the ability, drive that offensive tackle into the quarterback. He did a great job against Austin Jackson, who went in the first round to the Miami Dolphins as a left tackle for USC, Dominated against Minnesota this year with 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He was quiet against Iowa State, but overall, you look at that versatility to move him inside to defensive tackle into a pass rush situation, going up against that center and guard, he's going go be a factor."

He'll also be playing in a traditionally strong division in the AFC East, which has been dominated in recent years by the New England Patriots, and also will be facing a pair of up-and-coming teams in the Dolphins and the New York Jets.

The Bills made the NFL playoffs last season as the second wild-card team, but lost in the opening round in overtime to the Houston Texans.

