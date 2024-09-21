EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Township hosted their tenth annual Touch-A-Truck event.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, at Township Park in Edwardsville, community members could come out to see over 40 trucks and vehicles, including firetrucks, ambulances, police vehicles, buses and a helicopter. Kids could climb into the vehicles, honk the horns, try the sirens and more.

“It's been a great day. We’ve had hundreds of kids out here having a blast,” said Edwardsville Township Supervisor Kevin Hall. “The smiles on kids’ faces, that’s why we do it. Seeing them, all ages, just loving it, honking the horns, eating the treats, everything.”

People came from around the Metro East area and across the river to attend the event. Hall said they gave out 500 goodie bags.

He noted that while the Touch-A-Truck event is fun, it’s also a chance to educate kids. If a child ever has to ride in an ambulance, for example, hopefully they will feel more comfortable after exploring the ambulance at the Touch-A-Truck event.

“Hopefully they're never in that situation where they need to actually take a ride in it, but they're hopefully a little more comfortable,” he said. “So it's both the enjoyment, but it's also a chance just to just educate and have fun.”

This was the tenth annual Touch-A-Truck event sponsored by Edwardsville Township, and Hall hopes to continue the tradition for many more years. For more information about Edwardsville Township, visit EdwardsvilleTownship.com.

