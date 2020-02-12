TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Several Edwardsville and Glen Carbon students were listed on the University of Alabama President's List and Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester.

A total of 12,050 students enrolled in the 2010 fall semester at the University of Alabama were named to the Dean's List with an academic record of 3.5 or above and the President's List with an academic record of 4.0 or above.

They are:

Edwardsville

Allison Marie Blume, President's List

Christian David Fredericks, Dean's List

Collin John Garvey, Dean's List

Kedric Terin Norwood, President's List

Julia Grace Sponholtz, Dean's List

Blake T. Stawar, Dean's List

Seth Mason Sweet, President's List

Emma Lauren Tegert, Dean's List

Alexa J. Tepen, Dean's List

Olivia Marie Twesten, Dean's List

Hannah M. Wickham, President's List

Chandler Christine Berry, Dean's List

Glen Carbon

Jeffrey J. Hampton, Dean's List

Mercedes Caroline Vaclez, President's List

