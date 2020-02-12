Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Students Named to University of Alabama President's and Dean's Lists
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Several Edwardsville and Glen Carbon students were listed on the University of Alabama President's List and Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester.
A total of 12,050 students enrolled in the 2010 fall semester at the University of Alabama were named to the Dean's List with an academic record of 3.5 or above and the President's List with an academic record of 4.0 or above.
They are:
Edwardsville
Allison Marie Blume, President's List
Christian David Fredericks, Dean's List
Collin John Garvey, Dean's List
Kedric Terin Norwood, President's List
Julia Grace Sponholtz, Dean's List
Blake T. Stawar, Dean's List
Seth Mason Sweet, President's List
Emma Lauren Tegert, Dean's List
Alexa J. Tepen, Dean's List
Olivia Marie Twesten, Dean's List
Hannah M. Wickham, President's List
Chandler Christine Berry, Dean's List
Glen Carbon
Jeffrey J. Hampton, Dean's List
Mercedes Caroline Vaclez, President's List
