KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Rockhurst University has announced the dean's list for the spring 2020 semester. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above. Area students recognized were: Ethan and Josh Kleinheider of Edwardsville and Tyler Stamer of Glen Carbon.

Rockhurst University is one of 27 Catholic, Jesuit universities in the United States. It challenges students to become leaders while providing a supportive environment for intellectual and personal growth. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Rockhurst among the top Midwest Regional Universities. It has held the community engagement classification from the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching since 2010.

