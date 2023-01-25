EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville/Glen Carbon street crews were out in force overnight salting and clearing and by 9 a.m. Wednesday the surfaces were clear but mushy, officials said.

Edwardsville city officials had this statement on its Facebook page: "The high snow totals that were possible did not materialize, but that doesn't mean the roads aren't slick in spots - they are - or that you shouldn't drive carefully - you should. Plus, as temperatures fall later Wednesday and into Thursday, the wet, mushy remains of the snow could refreeze, creating slick road conditions.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Our Public Works crews are working to clear the roads, so be alert, give plows and other vehicles extra room and be careful."