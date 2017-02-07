EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Community Pool plans are being made for the upcoming summer season and soon, letters will be going out to last year’s lifeguards to see about availability for this year.

Brenton Ward, recreational sports supervisor, said the pool operation partnership between Edwardsville/Glen Carbon was very successful last year. The pool is located at 88 Recreation Drive in Edwardsville on the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus. The pool formerly was known as Cougar Lake Pool.

There were some repairs in the initial year of the pool operation, but now that those have been made, those should pay off for this summer, Ward said. Repair of pumps were some of the major items taken care of last summer.

“There were a lot of standard maintenance type of things last year with the pool,” Ward said. “We did stay pretty close to budget with the pool last year, which was good.”

Ward said the city pool operation is scheduled to be open to the public around Memorial Day weekend, a typical time for municipal-oriented pools to open.

“We will be sending out reminders to our lifeguards last year to see if they are willing to come back and see if there is enough of a team to fill those spots,” Ward said. “Life guarding is one of the best jobs a high school or early college kid can have with the hours and experience.”

Ward wasn’t certain what the plans were for swim lessons and things of that nature this summer, but said those will be decided in the near future with the coordinator.

Last year the pool opened on May 27 to Aug. 13 with hours noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday, except for Friday when it opened at 10 a.m.

