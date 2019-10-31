EDWARDSVILLE - As of late Thursday afternoon, the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade is on despite the cold weather conditions.

The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber Halloween Parade leaves the Lincoln Middle School parking lot at Schwarz and West Streets, then travels east on St. Louis Street to Vandalia Street, then north on North Main Street and disbands at High Street.

Spectator parking is available in the super lot east of Main Street, and on side streets along the parade route. The Jerry's Tire Sales lot is reserved for handicap parking. Portapots will be available at Walgreen's, First Mid Bank & Trust, and Big Daddy's.

The float winners will be announced Friday afternoon on the Ed/Glen Chamber's Facebook page.

