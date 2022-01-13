EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce welcomed Waxing the City to Edwardsville on January 12, 2021, with a ribbon-cutting at the 2329 Plum Street in Edwardsville location.

"Waxing The City first opened their doors in Edwardsville a few weeks earlier," Katie Haas, Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber membership director said. "This company is new to Edwardsville, but not to waxing. With over 125 locations nationwide, Waxing the City offers head-to-toe waxing services for both men and women and the offerings don’t stop there! Eyebrow and eyelash tinting, along with a menu of pampering skin treatments are available to enhance your wax service; making this the best waxing experience in town."

Attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony were Mary Jo Smith (Hospice of Southern Illinois), Ashleigh Teasley (Express Employment Professionals), Traci Daniels (Anchored in Truth Ministries and NAACP Edwardsville) personal friends of the owner, Duston Bahorich (Associated Bank), Karlie (Waxing the City staff) Laura Mattson (First Community), Maureen Selzler (Waxing the City Edwardsville owner), Jillian (Waxing the City staff), Jeremy Colton (Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More Edwardsville), James Arnold (City of Edwardsville), Maranda Fosse (Just Right Eating), Emily LaCasse (Just Right Eating) and Rob Pickerell (Town & Country Bank).

The Edwardsville studio offers convenient appointment scheduling online or by phone. For more information, call 618-650-9058 or visit:

www.waxingthecity.com

