EDWARDSVILLE - On March 8, 2018 at the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce's Annual Awards Gala & Auction, the chamber will recognize business leaders with the Albert Cassens Award for Outstanding Community Achievement, the Tallerico Leadership Award, and the Lifetime Achievement Award. The chamber is seeking nominations for these prestigious awards, and the deadline is fast approaching.

Nominations for all three awards will be accepted through Wednesday, February 14, 2018. Applications are available for download at www.edglenchamber.com.

Please consider nominating a deserving individual for one of these prestigious honors. It is important to note that criteria for all awards have been adjusted to support the Ed/Glen Chamber's guiding principles and honor individuals whose primary involvement is with a private-sector, profit-motivated organization.

The Albert Cassens Award for Outstanding Community Achievement was established by the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce in 1993 and is presented to an individual who has given freely of his or her time to the community, made a significant impact on the community during the 2014-2015 calendar years, has earned a reputation for his/her exemplary integrity, has demonstrated support for the guiding principles of chambers of commerce, and has demonstrated a personal commitment to social (which may include environmental) responsibility. Previous recipients include Albert Cassens, Mary Kane, Robert Wetzel, Robert Plummer, Robert McClellan, Jamie Henderson, Jeff Lantz, Joe Gugger, Dr. David Werner, Jean Hughes, Don Metzger, Dr. Dale Chapman, Dennis Terry, Tom Allen, Chuck Tosovsky, Mark Shashek, John Motley, Mark Mestemacher, Herman Shaw, SJ Morrison, Gordon Broom, Rod Vaught, Paul Millard, Dale Keller, and 2017 awardee Paul Abert.

The Tallerico Leadership Award replaced the ATHENA Award in 2010. Rich Tallerico brought the ATHENA International Award to the Edwarsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce in 1986. The purpose of the Tallerico Leadership Award remains the same - to bring into focus the outstanding professional and business women within our community and to encourage the opening of leadership opportunities for women within the community’s workplaces. Previous local ATHENA/Tallerico Leadership Award recipients include Edna Wolfe, Delores Gooch, Nina Baird, Rosemary Bratten, Evelyn Bowles, Barbara Crowder, Stephanie Robbins, Jill Dufner, Sue Pedersen, Janet Foehrkolb, Evelyn Wiechman, Joan Foster, Meta Minton, Susan Donnelly, Bobby Ragan, Joyce Williams, Dr. Almeda Lahr-Well, Carol Wetzel, Suzanne Dietrich, Kay Werner, Donna Bardon, Barbara Jurgena-Stamer, Elizabeth Levy, Patricia Peverly, Joan O’Saben, Dr. Carol Keene, Teresa Katubig, Ann Tosovsky, Nancy Schneider, Patty Navin, Cindy Reinhardt, and 2017 recipient Elizabeth Heil.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was established in 2009 and is presented to an exceptional individual who has made a significant positive impact on the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon community through his or her past achievements over a long period of time and has enhanced the quality of life for Edwardsville/Glen Carbon residents. Recipients include Gary Coffey, Dr. Robert Koepke, Edward McCarthy, Robert Wetzel, Gary Niebur, Joe Glik, Gerry Schuetzenhofer, Robert Plummer, and 2017 honoree Ralph Korte.

The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce said thank you to the public for assistance as "we strive to honor those who play key roles in building our economy, modeling leadership, and strengthening the community."

The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce is a member-driven organization dedicated to a strong, private-sector regional economy. For information on Ed/Glen Chamber membership, go to www.edglenchamber.com or call 618.656.7600.

