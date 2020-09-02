Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce Director Issues Letter To Governor, Legislators, About New Mitigation Rules EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce stands with business. Today a letter was sent to Governor Pritzker, state senators and representatives, and local officials in support of our Region 4 restaurants, bars and all small businesses urging the governor to reverse the mitigations announced yesterday .

September 2, 2020

Dear Governor Pritzker:

The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce stands with businesses. I write to share our grave concerns with today's decision to implement what we believe are further unfair restrictions targeting the hospitality industry – namely, closure of indoor dining.

Food and beverage establishments were one of the first heavily impacted industries. Now,more than 160 days after the initial executive order, the impact on businesses – specifically dining and entertainment facilities –are significant and increasing.

Our market's proximity to the Missouri border poses additional risk to our regional economy. Elimination of indoor dining in our local establishments will only encourage Region 4 residents to make the short trek – in many cases a 10-minute drive – to St. Louis restaurants that are open for business.

Negatively affecting our job-creators has broad implications on our local units of government through significant loss of sales tax revenue, on employees through loss of wages and jobs, and on communities and families through the socioeconomic fallout of widespread un-and underemployment.

This is concerning from both virus transmission and economic perspectives, and we favor proven measures aimed at preventing the spread of the pandemic. Small businesses are operating in an increasingly uncertain climate, with expectations and plans now fluctuating in 14-day increments. These policies will undoubtedly lead to shuttering of beloved local establishments.

For the sake of our neighbors, our friends, our families, the fabric of our communities, and the future of our economy, it is critical to embrace and support our local businesses – not further damage them.

I respectfully ask that you reconsider these mitigation measures, and that Illinois and DCEO immediately implement an automatic approval system for all affected by these mandates to receiverelief in the next round of Business Interruption Grants.

All businesses are essential. It is time to re-open our region and re-open our state.

Your consideration is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Desirée Bennyhoff, IOM, ACEPresident & CEO