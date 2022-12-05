Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber Celebrates With Ribbon Cut: Marine Coin Company Marks Its 10th Anniversary Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MARINE - Recently, the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Marine Coin Company in celebration of the company's 10th year in business. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Bill says if you visit the shop, plan to stay a while and enjoy the history hung on the walls of Marine Coin Company and the array of stories from the shop owner." Whether buying or selling, customers are welcome to stop by the shop located at 155 North Duncan Street in Marine or call 618-887-2008 with any questions. Bill enjoys being a part of the local community and showing mutual support and respect for fellow business owners in town. The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce said Bill and his team understand the need for estate planning and expert advice when it comes to coin and jewelry collections. They are proud to have served the Metro East region for the past decade and look forward to helping customers for many years to come. "I thought the building was really cool and figured it would be a good place for my business," Weder said. Marine Coin owner Bill Weder established the company in August 2012 when a previous bank building came up for sale. MARINE - Recently, the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Marine Coin Company in celebration of the company's 10year in business. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending