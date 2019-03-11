MEXICO, MO (March 11, 2019) - Edardsville and Glen Carbon cadets recently earned membership with Missouri Military Academy's Delta Phi academic honor society.

Edwardsville's Stamatis Pelekanos and Glen Carbon's Stamatis Pelekanos received the honor.

An honor society established at Missouri Military Academy (MMA) in May 1929 under the guidance of Major Marquess Wallace, Delta Phi fosters high ideals of character, encourage scholarship, promote the best interest of the corps of cadets, and cherish and preserve the traditions of MMA.

To qualify for membership, cadets must remain in high academic standing for consecutive marking periods.

Providing private, college preparatory education for boys and young men in grades 7 through postgraduate, the Missouri Military Academy is one of few such select academies in the United States. MMA's 360 degree Education(r) program is designed around the needs of boys during their formative years, tapping into what motivates them-positive reinforcement, structure, consistent physical and mental challenge, loyalty and a team mentality. MMA inspires boys from around the world to reach their potential by fostering academic excellence, character development, and leadership training in a safe, structured environment. For more information, visit MissouriMilitaryAcademy.org.

