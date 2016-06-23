EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville YMCA team had four athletes finish in the top 10 at the recent United States Tumbling and Trampoline Association National Championships in Knoxville, Tenn.

Edwardsville’s Micah Miner led the way and finished as the national champion in the advanced level for trampoline, double mini and floor.

Qualifiers had to place in the top 10 in the respective states to qualify. The Edwardsville YMCA had 13 athletes advance to nationals and represent both the local YMCA and the state of Illinois.

Edwardsville YMCA’s Gymnastics Director Tracy Fryer said her team’s hard work paid off at nationals.

“A huge congratulations goes out to all of our competitors, we could not be more proud of their hard work and dedication,” Fryer said. “They have spent a lot of time in the gym preparing for nationals and it really showed.”

Lindsey Dial of Edwardsville finished fifth on trampoline and eighth on the floor, Abby Grotenfendt (Edwardsville) finished fifth on the double mini and Ellen Zeller (Edwardsville) finished eighth in the nation on the floor. Other National competitors were: Ellie Ashmore (Litchfield), Zoe Ashmore (Litchfield), Reaghyn Dean (Troy), Ella Jane Feldmann (Edwardsville), Camryn Mills (Edwardsville), Haley Mollett (Edwardsville), Ella Partney (Granite City) and Ava Ronald (Gillespie).

The Edwardsville YMCA’s Women’s Gymnastics Team will be competing at Nationals in Long Beach, California from June 30 – July 3. For more information about the Tumbling and Trampoline or Gymnastics programs you can visit the website at www.edwardsvilleymca.com or call 618-655-0436.

