EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville YMCA’s 2017 Annual “You Make More Possible” Support Campaign is underway. The Annual Campaign reaches out to individuals and businesses in the communities we serve to provide funding for the Y’s Financial Assistance Program. The funds raised through the campaign, coupled with substantial funding through the YMCA budget, lends people a helping hand to those in need by providing memberships to youth, families and seniors, program participation, outreach services, childcare, or summer camp.

The need for assistance has grown dramatically over the years with over 300 financial assistance requests received every year. In 2016 over 4,000 individuals were impacted by the Financial Assistance Program. Now more than ever the support of the community, members and friends is needed to help lend a hand to support others. They are your friends, neighbors, coworkers, and customers.

Gary Niebur, CEO of the Edwardsville YMCA, reflects on those seeking assistance, “We have seen an increase over the years in requests from families who were at one point members or former donors, but have been impacted by the loss of employment. We also have single parents and the elderly who are looking for a facility for healthcare and rehabilitation.” Niebur also said, “The community has been very generous whether it is local businesses, members, staff or friends of the Y. We have been very fortunate to have such a wonderful community to call upon for assistance. Every dollar helps to provide people in need of the great services the YMCA offers.”

The Y is a cause driven non-profit organization; focusing on developing the potential of youth, improving health, and giving back to their neighbors. Because of the support of their staff, members, and community, thousands of people have enjoyed the facilities, programs, and services offered by the YMCA over the years. Last year over $264,000 was given away in financial assistance; $130,000 of that was raised in last year’s Annual Campaign. The Y strives to help as many people as they can and many possibilities were opened up for those in need because of committed Y friends and generous donors.

