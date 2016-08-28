EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville YMCA is showing a special event of appreciation for employees and families of public safety employees from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Meyer Center

A flyer/invitation was sent to every employee of the Edwardsville and Glen Carbon Police and Fire Departments.

“I ran the idea of the event past all four of the chiefs of the departments about a month ago and all of them were supportive and appreciative of the YMCA wanting to host a function for local public safety/first responder employees,” Gary Niebur, president/CEO of the YMCA, said.

Niebur praised the men and women who serve in the two communities for doing such an outstanding job protecting and serving their communities. He said his was a way he thought the Edwardsville YMCA could express appreciation of that service.

“The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area is fortunate to have outstanding public safety employees. The Edwardsville YMCA is grateful and appreciative of all of them.”

The Meyer Center will close at 3:30 p.m. today to prepare for the event, Niebur said.

