LONG BEACH, CALIF. - The Edwardsville YMCA gymnastics team posted strong performances at Nationals, with five team members finishing in the top 10 in their events.

Kharissa Norvell, 15 of Moro, finished first in the nation in the all-around competition as a level 7 gymnast. In all, she finished first on floor and vault, second on beam and sixth on bars.

Nationals were held in Long Beach, Calif., on June 28 through July 3. In order to qualify for YMCA Nationals the girls must be a member of the YMCA, have represented the YMCA in competition and meet the qualifying scores at each level. The Edwardsville YMCA had over 40 gymnasts qualify but only five were able to take the trip to compete against the country's best YMCA gymnasts.

The Edwardsville YMCA’s Gymnastics Director, Tracy Fryer said, “These Nationals concluded a long, 10-month gymnastics season filled with adversity, injuries and lots of hard work. The workout regimen these gymnasts endure day in and day out is absolutely amazing.

"As the director here at the Edwardsville YMCA, I couldn't be more proud of the hard work and dedication these girls have shown all year. I am looking forward to a great off season and excited to see what the future has in store for these gymnasts.”

Two of the competitors, Katrina Davis, 18. of Alton, and Bethany Folsom, 17, of Dorsey, competed in their last national event. As graduating seniors they have both retired from competing however the Y is excited to have both continue as part of the team as coaches. Davis finished third in the all-around, second on beam and floor and third on vault and bars competing as an X-cel Diamond. Flosom finished 15th in the all-around with a second-place finish on floor, eighth-place finish on bars and 10th-place finish on vault competing as a level 8.

The two youngest competitors found success in California. Sanaa Johnson, 10 of Glen Carbon, finished eighth in the all-around and a fifth-place finish on floor as a Level 6. Mikayla NIehaus, 9 of Troy, competed for the first time at Nationals finishing eighth in the all-around and placed third on bars.

The team performed well at Nationals with all five finishing in the top 10 within their events.

For more information about the gymnastics or tumbling and trampoline programs you can visit the website at www.edwardsvilleymca.com or call 618-655-0436.

