EDWARDSVILLE - Due to the predicted precipitation, frigid temperatures, and expected wind chills, for the safety of the Edwardsville YMCA staff and members only a few days away from Christmas, both the Meyer & Niebur Centers will close today at 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 22nd and reopens at 9 a.m. on Friday, December 23.

Edwardsville YMCA members over 18 that have already registered for and received your individual 24/7 pass may utilize the Niebur Center Fitness Center at your own risk.

