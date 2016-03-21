EDWARDSVILLE – The open house of the Edwardsville YMCA Allison Cassens Early Childhood Development Center on Saturday was well-attended and brought new eyes to what it has to offer families for their youngsters.

Crystal Andres, the Edwardsville YMCA Early Childhood Development Center Director, said she was proud of the facility and thought the open house went well.

“I think the Early Childhood Center’s success is a huge testament to my wonderful teachers and staff and the directors guiding it,” she said. “This is our fourth year and we have accomplished a lot and will continue to do that.

Edwardsville CEO and President Gary Niebur said he is extremely proud of the Edwardsville YMCA’s Early Childhood Center.

“The center has been a tremendous success and it really continues the proud history that the YMCA has of providing quality childcare programs,” he said. “The center has been open for a little over three years. The public has been responsive to participate so strongly in our programs.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Cassens family, led by Linda Cassens, has been a huge contributor to the Early Childhood Center, Niebur said. She has done contributions in the name of her daughter, Allison, and other daughter, Deborah Braly.

The Edwardsville YMCA Allison Cassens Early Childhood Development Center is located at 190 Cottonwood Road in Glen Carbon. The facility is only two blocks east of the Glen Carbon Wal-Mart, off Route 159.

Andres said it is highly important to reach children at a young age in the process of educating them.

The Early Childhood lead teachers were present on Saturday during the open house.

“We just wanted to give people an opportunity to come in and look at the building on the inside and see what we have to offer,” she said. “The ages of two, three and four are so critical in reaching children in their development. We do some wonderful things here to help with that development.”

Andres said the Cassens family has assisted with so many things from the state-of-the-art playground, to specialty programs, the art program in honor of Deborah Braly, and much more. The playground to the side of the building was commemorated in Allison’s honor last year during a ceremony.

“Linda is such a lovely woman and so generous as a supporter,” Andres said of the Cassens overall support.

More like this: