EDWARDSVILLE - At 7 p.m. Friday, May 13, the Edwardsville YMCA “60’s Chicks” will present their spring concert, A Night to Remember, at the Esic Baptist Church. The Concert will feature a mix of songs from the 1960’s decade with favorites from The Supremes, The Beach Boys, Simon & Garfunkel, 5th Dimension, Broadway, Patriotic and more.

The Chicks started in 2015 in conjunction with the Y as a way for ladies to use their music skills. Many churches no longer have choirs and many women are lacking a place to sing and connect. The Y saw this need and under the direction of Rebecca Biethman started the “60’s Chicks.” The Chicks sing music and melody mash ups from the 60’s such as “Stop In The Name Of Love,” “Johnny Angel,” and “It’s My Party.” They perform for area professional and religious luncheons, banquets, conferences, assisted living facilities, and other venues throughout the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area.

The Edwardsville Ladies Chorus is more than just a singing group. This chorus provides a place to connect, to make friends, to build self-confidence and it is also a chance to use and renew music skills. Just for fun, the ladies wear their favorite 60’s fashions, which add to the spirit of those terrific classic tunes. An added bonus is many of the ladies have joined fitness classes at the Y allowing them to be healthier and to connect with even more people.

The Edwardsville YMCA “60’s Chicks” spring concert, A Night to Remember, will take place at the Esic Baptist Church, (1000 University Dr., Edwardsville, IL) at 7:00pm Friday, May 13th. The concert will feature a mix of songs the whole family will enjoy. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the Esic or Meyer YMCA front desk. Tickets may also be purchased that night at the door.

For more information, contact Natasha Howard at 618-656-0436 or visit www.edwardsvilleymca.com

