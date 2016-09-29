Edwardsville - On Saturday, October 8th the Edwardsville YMCA’s Ladies Chorus the “60’s Chicks” will be the opening act at Branson’s Mickey Gilley Theatre for the group Six. The Chicks auditioned and were honored to be chosen as the opening act. The group has been preparing for the performance for months.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Chicks started in 2015, under the direction of Rebecca Biethman. They sing music and melody mash ups from the 60’s such as “Stop In The Name Of Love,” “Johnny Angel,” and “It’s My Party.” After a monumental first year, the choir grew from 12 to 23 and continues to keep growing. The group performs locally and finished their first year with a sold out Spring concert!

The group will now take the show on the road with a one night performance in Branson, MO. “This is a great opportunity for the group,” says Natasha Howard Arts and Climbing Director. “They are such a talented group of ladies and bring a very different approach to the traditional choir; something that the community has responded very positively to. Rebecca’s leadership has been the driving force in the Chicks success. She is such a dynamic, talented, passionate leader.”

The Edwardsville YMCA “60’s Chicks” meet Wednesday mornings, from 10:00-11:30am at the Esic Center. They perform monthly throughout the community and are always looking for new members to join the group. For general information and booking info please contact Rebecca Biethman at 843-338-6005 or Natasha Howard at 618-655-1460 or visit www.edwardsvilleymca.com.

More like this: