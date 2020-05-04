EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville YMCA announced today at this time a decision has not been made about 2020 Summer Camp.

Edwardsville Summer Camp Director Catie Taylor said they are still waiting on Illinois guidelines to determine whether or not they will have summer camp.

"We know that you are anxious to know the status of camp for this summer," Summer Camp Director Catie Taylor said. "We will made an announcement when we make any decisions. Thank you for your patience and let us know if you have any questions."

