EDWARDSVILLE – The threat of continuing winter weather following Friday evening's bout of freezing rain in the area didn't deter participants and fans from Saturday's Edwardsville Wrestling Club Open Youth Tournament held at Edwardsville High School.

The tournament attracted a total of 670 participants in age groups ranging from 6 and up to 10 and 11-14 and drawing wrestlers from as far away as Peoria, Columbia, Mo., and Memphis to take part in the event.

“I wasn't sure how many would be coming because of the weather,” said EWC head coach Pat McNamara, “but we had a lot of people who came to take part. It was amazing to see so many turn out to take part despite the weather.”

The number of participants also included 80 from the EWC. A good number of volunteers also helped make Saturday's event run smoothly.

“We have so many volunteers who put in the time at every level for the club,” McNamara said. “The people in the wrestling community are really passionate for the sport and they help make the club and the tournament so successful and make things work well.”

The club helps promote the sport of wrestling and teaches youngsters about the basics of the sport year-round. Saturday's tournament was sponsored by Edison's Entertainment Complex in Edwardsville and State Farm Insurance agent Rick Marteeny and sanctioned by the Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation, a part of USA Wrestling.

More information about the club is available on-line at www.edwardsvillewrestling.com.

