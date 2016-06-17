EDWARDSVILLE – It's been said that champion wrestlers are developed through hard work throughout the year, especially during the off-season.

That element is developed often from an early age for those introduced to the sport, and the Edwardsville Wrestling Club is holding a summer camp series for those both involved with and interested in wrestling throughout the summer. Sessions began recently and are held Tuesday and Thursday mornings for those aged 7-9 on the Jon Davis Wrestling Center mats and another session for those aged 10 through middle school in both the weight room and on the mats. Another session is held for those aged 6 and under on the mats at the center on Wednesday mornings.

“They (the older participants) do an hour in the weight room in the morning, kind of like light-circuit lifts, then they'll come in here and wrestle for a couple of hours,” said EWC head coach Pat McNamara. “We have the 7-9-year-olds in here wrestling right now and they (go for an hour in the main arena).

Article continues after sponsor message

“It's more focused on just training and getting ready for the season (the tournament circuit slows down in the summer) and get them ready for next year.”

The camp also serves as an introduction to the sport for youngsters interested in learning about wrestling and focuses on the basics, with an emphasis on fun. “It introduces teaching (about wrestling) and to new kids about the sport,” McNamara said. “We've got a couple of new kids here who haven't wrestled before, so we're constantly trying to develop techniques and help these wrestlers grow and become better wrestlers.

“I think they're enjoying it (the newcomers); they're having fun in here. We try to have a lot of fun during the summer here; we try to make it a little bit more loose and relaxed, but at the same time, we're working and trying to develop them. We're developing kids and hopefully helping them, not only in wrestling, but in all parts of their life.”

Sessions for the camp continue through June 23 and then again from July 5-21. For more information on the camp, visit www.edwardsvillewrestling.com

More like this: